Not only is there a new Rust release this week but the Google developers have put out the Go 1.10 update.
Go 1.10 ships with many minor feature additions and improvements with no big overhauls. Among the changes with Go 1.10 are automatic caching of build and test results, many other go tooling improvements, minor enhancements to the Gofmt formatting utility, and compiler toolchain updates.
Go 1.10 is also the last release to support Windows XP/Vista as well as OpenBSD 6.0 and macOS 10.8~10.9. Go 1.10 does restore support for NetBSD but requires the yet-to-be-released NetBSD 8.
More details on the Golang 1.10 work via this blog post or the release notes.
