Taking place the past few months has been migrating the FreeDesktop.org infrastructure to GitLab and the developers/administrators involved are quite happy with this big improvement to better their code hosting, issue tracking, etc.
The FreeDesktop.org GitLab deployment is happening on Google Compute Engine to also replace aging FreeDesktop.org hardware in the process. Among the FreeDesktop.org projects moving over to GitLab has been Mesa, X.Org, and other sub-projects. This also follows a larger trend among other free software projects centering on GitLab for their infrastructure needs with the previous most notable project having been GNOME.
Daniel Stone, one of the longtime FreeDesktop.org administrators, has written a lengthy article covering the FreeDesktop.org roll-out of GitLab. If you are curious about possibly using GitLab for your project/organization or just curious about the impact of the change, stop by Daniel's blog for this interesting weekend article.
