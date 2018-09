Feral's GameMode Gets Patches To Adjust I/O Priority For Games

Feral's GameMode open-source project for dynamically optimizing a Linux system for gaming with automatically adjusting tunables like the CPU frequency scaling governor and real-time kernel optimizations may soon see another feature added.An independent contributor to GameMode has sent in a pull request that would allow GameMode to change the I/O priority of the client (game). This allows for games to be automatically adjusted to a higher I/O priority if the game is loading assets on demand with heavy background I/O. Most well designed games shouldn't be having lots of background I/O during game-play, but for those that do this I/O priority tunable is on the way.Details can be found via this pull request . It's great that GameMode is finally seeing more activity around extending the functionality of this framework for a more performant Linux gaming experience.