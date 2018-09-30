Feral's GameMode Gets Patches To Adjust I/O Priority For Games

Feral's GameMode open-source project for dynamically optimizing a Linux system for gaming with automatically adjusting tunables like the CPU frequency scaling governor and real-time kernel optimizations may soon see another feature added.
An independent contributor to GameMode has sent in a pull request that would allow GameMode to change the I/O priority of the client (game). This allows for games to be automatically adjusted to a higher I/O priority if the game is loading assets on demand with heavy background I/O. Most well designed games shouldn't be having lots of background I/O during game-play, but for those that do this I/O priority tunable is on the way.
Details can be found via this pull request. It's great that GameMode is finally seeing more activity around extending the functionality of this framework for a more performant Linux gaming experience.
