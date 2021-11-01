Google Makes Some Major Changes To Summer of Code 2022 - No Longer Limited To Students
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 10 November 2021 at 03:12 PM EST. 2 Comments
GOOGLE --
Over the past nearly two decades Google Summer of Code (GSoC) has been known as an initiative for getting students involved with open-source software development over the course of a summer while receiving a stipend/grant from Google. Beginning next year, GSoC will no longer be limited to students but open to all adults. Additionally, other changes are also coming.

This year Google shortened the GSoC length and cut the stipend amount. They made those changes this year in the name of COVID-19 while for GSoC 2022 there are even more changes.

The changes announced today by Google for GSoC 2022 include:

- GSoC will now be open to all newcomers that are 18 years or older. One of the fundamentals for GSoC all along has been a focus on student participation while that requirement is being removed entirely. To help those going through a career change, self-taught, or returning to the workforce, among other possibilities, all adults can apply to be part of GSoC.

- This year was focused on the medium size "~175 hour" projects while for GSoC 2022 those medium-sized projects will be available along with the return of the larger project with an intended time of around ~350 hours of development. This is good news for those that cut their GSoC 2021 participation over having less work that could be reasonably accomplished in the shorter timeframe.

- Another fundamental change with GSoC 2022 is changing up the format. Google Summer of Code had always been on a June to August schedule over the span of 12 weeks. There will not only be the 12 week option with GSoC 2022 but it's also opening a 22 week option for larger projects. The participants and organizations involved can work together to determine the suitability of extending the project deadline to 22 weeks.

More details on the GSoC 2022 changes via the Google Open-Source Blog.
2 Comments
Related News
Google Will Now Pay $31,337 To $50,337 For New Linux Kernel Vulnerabilities
Google Continues Work On User-Managed Concurrency Groups For Linux
Chrome 96 Beta Begins Preparing For Chrome 100, Adds Priority Hints Feature
Chrome 95 Released With FTP Support Completely Removed, New Developer Additions
Google Developing "SiliFuzz" For Fuzzing CPUs To Uncover Electrical Defects
Google Trumpets The Success Of Their Chrome "RenderingNG" Performance Initiative
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine