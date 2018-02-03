Bazaar Version Control System Forked As Breezy
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 8 January 2018 at 12:21 PM EST. 5 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
While the developers acknowledge modern open-source projects should be using Git as their distributed revision control system, if you find yourself still using GNU Bazaar there is now a fork known as Breezy.

With Canonical not doing much to push Bazaar the past several years, Breezy has been quietly in development the past several months by some independent developers. Breezy is cleaning up Bazaar's bugs as well as porting the code-base from Python 2 to Python 3, which is important with Py2 nearing its end-of-life. This is more work than Canonical developers have done the past few years on Bazaar with many of the company's projects now having switched over to Git.

Bazaar was forked rather than contributing to upstream since Canonical requires a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) in contributing patches and the Breezy fork gives them more free control to make changes.

More details on this Breezy fork of Bazaar can be found via this blog post by Debian developer Jelmer Vernooij. The code to Breezy is currently hosted on Launchpad.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Rust 1.23 Lowers Rustc Memory Usage
Calamares 3.2 Upgraded Linux Installer Could Be Here In March
Git 2.16 Steps Out With Its First Release Candidate
BlueZ 5.48 Brings New Features
GIMP 2.10 Steps Closer To Release With String Freeze
Darktable 2.4 Released With Many New Features, Windows Support
Popular News
Features To Look Forward To With LLVM / Clang 6.0
Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
Linux Will End Up Disabling x86 PTI For AMD Processors - Update: Now Disabled
systemd Breached One Million Lines Of Code In 2017