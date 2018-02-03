Bazaar Version Control System Forked As Breezy

While the developers acknowledge modern open-source projects should be using Git as their distributed revision control system, if you find yourself still using GNU Bazaar there is now a fork known as Breezy.
With Canonical not doing much to push Bazaar the past several years, Breezy has been quietly in development the past several months by some independent developers. Breezy is cleaning up Bazaar's bugs as well as porting the code-base from Python 2 to Python 3, which is important with Py2 nearing its end-of-life. This is more work than Canonical developers have done the past few years on Bazaar with many of the company's projects now having switched over to Git.
Bazaar was forked rather than contributing to upstream since Canonical requires a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) in contributing patches and the Breezy fork gives them more free control to make changes.
More details on this Breezy fork of Bazaar can be found via this blog post by Debian developer Jelmer Vernooij. The code to Breezy is currently hosted on Launchpad.
