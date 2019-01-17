GNOME's Builder IDE Goes Through Its Biggest Code Refactoring Ever
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 17 January 2019 at 05:46 AM EST.
The lead developer of the GNOME Builder integrated development environment, Christian Hergert, has just led his project through its largest code re-factoring yet. Builder 3.32 coming out in March with GNOME 3.32 features more than 100k lines of code changed with various underlying improvements as well as some new features for developers.

The Builder 3.32 work isn't over yet but there is already a great deal to get excited about by developers using this for constructing applications. Some of the Builder 3.32 changes as part of this huge code refactoring include:

- Restructuring to the code powering Builder's initial greeter window.

- Builder now indicates what files were removed when cleaning up old projects.

- Builder supports a variety of new command line switches.

- Creating a new project allows specifying an application-id.

- Build preferences can now be extended by plug-ins.

- Improved debugger integration with GDB.

- Initial Glade integration.

More details and screenshots on the current state of Builder 3.32 can be found via Christian's blog. Look for Builder 3.32 coming out on 13 March as part of GNOME 3.32.
8 Comments
