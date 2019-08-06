GNOME 3.34 Now Supports Starting XWayland On-Demand
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 6 August 2019 at 06:26 AM EDT. 11 Comments
WAYLAND --
One of the long-time work-in-progress patch series has been realized in time for next month's GNOME 3.34 release... Mutter when acting as a Wayland compositor will allow starting XWayland on-demand, or rather only running it when needed to handle an X11 client/application.

This work allows for GNOME Shell to be started without requiring XWayland for initialization and to only start-up the XWayland server when there are clients looking to actually use it.

While as great as it sounds (and it is, it's been a long time coming), it's not being enabled by default at the moment but hidden behind a GSettings key. There are some race conditions, an issue with PulseAudio accidentally starting up XWayland, and some other quirks to work out but for GNOME 3.34 it's at least ready as an experimental feature. That knob is the autostart-xwayland setting.

The code was merged last night for those interested in XWayland on-demand under GNOME.
11 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Weston 7.0 Reaches Alpha With PipeWire, HDCP, EGL Partial Updates & Mores
Wayland's Weston Lands A Pipewire Plug-In As New Remote Desktop Streaming Option
Wayland's Weston 7.0 Compositor Aiming To Release Next Month
Wayland's Weston Gets Option To Enable HDCP Support Per-Output
Waypipe Offers A Transparent Wayland Proxy For Running Programs Over The Network
It's Becoming Easier To Develop New Wayland Extensions For Mir
Popular News This Week
Firefox 68 vs. Chrome 76 Linux Web Browser Performance Benchmarks
Manjaro Moving Ahead With Snap Support, Bundling Proprietary FreeOffice
System76 Granted A Thunderbolt License To Integrate Into Their Open Firmware
Purism Finally Announces The Firmed Up Specifications For The Librem 5 Smartphone
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X SMT Linux Performance Benchmarks
NordLynx: NordVPN Builds New Tech Around WireGuard