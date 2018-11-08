FreeBSD 12.0 Faces A Minor Setback But Still Should Be Out Ahead Of Christmas
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 8 November 2018 at 11:53 AM EST. 1 Comment
BSD --
The big FreeBSD 12.0 release still is expected to happen in December but will be a bit later than originally planned.

The FreeBSD release engineering team has decided that a fourth beta is warranted before branching the FreeBSD 12 code and moving onto the release candidate phase. There already has been a number of alpha releases and three betas, but due to a boot time issue and allowing more time for ARM/ARM64 builds to complete, a fourth beta has been penciled into the schedule.

That fourth beta is expected to happen by this weekend while the 12.0 branching is now set to happen at the end of next week along with FreeBSD 12.0-RC1. Three release candidates are likely coming on a weekly basis while the official FreeBSD 12.0-RELEASE is now anticipated for 11 December, barring any other last minute delays. Even if being delayed a bit more to ensure a quality release, FreeBSD 12.0 still should make it out before Christmas.

Today's delay was announced on their mailing list and the updated release schedule can be found on FreeBSD.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD 12.0 Beta 3 Brings Bhyve Update, NUMA Disabling Via sysctl
GhostBSD 18.10 Released, Built Off FreeBSD-Based TrueOS With MATE Desktop
FreeBSD Moves Ahead With Deprecating Some Of Their 10/100 Network Drivers
FreeBSD 12.0 Now Available In Beta Form
OpenBSD 6.4 Released - Disables SMT/HT By Default, Updates Radeon DRM
DragonFlyBSD Lands Another NUMA Optimization Helping AMD Threadripper 2 CPUs
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA RTX, AMD On Linux & Distro Performance Dominated Linux Discussions In October
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
An Open Letter To Solus From Its Founder Ikey Doherty
The Linux 4.20/5.0 Kernel Is The Biggest All Year With 354+ Thousand Lines Of New Code
System76 Unveils Thelio "Open" Desktops With Intel/AMD CPU Options, NVIDIA/Radeon GPUs
Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code