FreeBSD 11.2 RC1 Brings WoL Support To Newer Intel Systems, Other Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 2 June 2018 at 06:22 AM EDT.
BSD --
Ahead of its expected release by month's end, FreeBSD 11.2 is now in the release candidate phase of development.

In the changes over the past week from beta 3 to RC1 there are more bug fixes and minor enhancements. Some of the enhancements include now supporting Wake-On-LAN for Intel Icelake and Cannonlake hardware, flushing of caches before carrying out an Intel CPU microcode update, using MBR rather than GPT for AMD64 memstick installers, restoring the disc1.iso image to be under 700MB again, and then the usual variety of bug fixing.

FreeBSD 11.2 is bringing Spectre and Meltdown mitigation work along with various kernel and driver improvements over FreeBSD 11.1 from last year. FreeBSD 12.0-CURRENT meanwhile remains under active feature development.

More details on FreeBSD 11.2 RC1 via the release announcement.
