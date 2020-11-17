Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 17 November 2020 at 06:34 PM EST. 6 Comments
MOZILLA --
With Firefox 83 released, like clock-work Mozilla has released the beta of Firefox 84.

Firefox 84 is the final release supporting Adobe Flash and NPAPI plug-ins. Flash support will not work on future Firefox releases.

Most exciting though with Firefox 84 Beta is that Mozilla is finally enabling WebRender by default on Linux! While Mozilla has gradually been enabling WebRender by default on Windows and macOS systems under varying releases based on GPU/driver configurations and more, Linux hasn't seen this performance-boosting option by default. Linux users can run Firefox with the MOZ_WEBRENDER=1 environment variable to force enable WebRender, but beginning with Firefox 84 they will begin enabling it by default in select configurations.

Initially the WebRender on Linux is being enabled if running Firefox from the GNOME desktop environment and doing so on the X.Org/X11 Server. With further testing/QA and validation we will presumably see broader Firefox WebRender support on Linux in future milestones.

Those wanting to try out Firefox 84 Beta can download it from Mozilla.org. I'll have up some fresh Firefox WebRender Linux benchmarks soon.

Firefox 84.0 stable should be out around 15 December.
6 Comments
Related News
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
Firefox 83 Released With Warp'ed JavaScript, HTTPS-Only Mode Option
SpiderMonkey's Warp Upgrade Is Ready For Firefox 83
Mozilla's DeepSpeech 0.9 Released For Open-Source Speech To Text Engine
Firefox 82 Released With Performance Improvements, Video Playback Enhancements
Firefox Nightly Flips On New JIT "Warp" Code For Greater JavaScript Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Working On Another Extension To Help In Direct3D-Over-Vulkan
Qt 6.0 Beta 4 Released
Linux's Stateless H.264 Decode Interface Ready To Be Deemed Stable
Google Is Already Experimenting With WebP2 As Successor To WebP Image Format
Airlie: "Why Sharing Code With Windows Isn't Always A Win"
Debian 11 Picks Its Default Theme
We Have Been Testing The Radeon RX 6800 Series On Linux
Apple Releases M1-Powered Apple Silicon Macs, macOS Big Sur Releasing This Week