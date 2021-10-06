FWUPD 1.7 Released With Supporting More Hardware For Firmware Updates On Linux
6 October 2021
FWUPD and the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) continue to serve as a resounding open-source success for allowing an increasing amount of hardware to support firmware updates on Linux from system/motherboard UEFI to disk drives and various peripherals. LVFS is now serving up more than two million firmware downloads a month while FWUPD 1.7 is out today with supporting firmware updates on even more hardware.

FWUPD 1.7 brings additions like handling for Logitech devices with Unified Battery functionality, support for creating Redfish user accounts automatically via IPMI, and a wide variety of bug fixes for taking care of different problems.

FWUPD 1.7 brings a great deal of new hardware support including more Synaptics CAPE devices, Elan fingerprint readers, Logitech Bolt peripherals/receivers/radio products, Logitech devices using the bulk controller protocol, additional PixArt devices, additional StarBook Coreboot devices, and Union Point SPI hardware.

FWUPD can be downloaded from GitHub along with more information on this new release.
