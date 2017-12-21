FSF Adds Purism's PureOS To Their Approved List Of Operating Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 21 December 2017 at 11:00 AM EST. 6 Comments
The Free Software Foundation and Purism are announcing that the Debian-derived PureOS operating system is being added to the FSF list of approved GNU/Linux distributions.

This is the list maintained by the FSF for operating systems meeting their free system distribution requirements that basically comes down to being exclusively free "as in freedom" software.

The currently listed distributions for meeting the FSF requirements include BLAG, Dragora, Dynebolic, gNewSense, GuixSD, Musix, Parabola, Trisquel, and Utuo XS.


gNewSense 2.0, one of the Free Software Foundation's other long-approved GNU/Linux distributions.


The Free Software Foundation is just endorsing PureOS as a distribution itself and not certification for any particular hardware. With the ever increasing number of modern hardware components requiring binary-only firmware/microcode blobs, it will be interesting to see how many of their future Purism products will be able to ship blob-free, especially with the Purism 5 smartphone we're hoping to learn more about next year. As is the case with these FSF-approved Linux distributions using the GNU Linux-libre kernel and without any of the firmware binaries, many of today's high-end components simply don't work or not to their real potential.
