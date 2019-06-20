While DragonFlyBSD 5.6 was just released earlier this week, DragonFlyBSD 5.6.1 is already available to fix some bugs that crept into this big update.
There are two primary and separate bug fixes in DragonFlyBSD 5.6.1 around OpenSSH and TTM. The OpenSSH issue is a SSHD configuration issue for the SSH daemon. The TTM bug is a lockup issue that could come about when using the Radeon DRM graphics driver with this Radeon/TTM code ported over to DragonFlyBSD from the Linux kernel.
That's it for DragonFlyBSD 5.6.1, which is on top of the many great additions in version 5.6 like HAMMER2 by default, a VM rework / performance improvements, and other enhancements.
DragonFlyBSD 5.6.1 is available for download from DragonFlyBSD.org.
Add A Comment