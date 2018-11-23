With DragonFlyBSD 5.4 releasing in the days ahead, its code has been branched while now open on Git master is the DragonFlyBSD 5.5 development tree.
DragonFlyBSD 5.4.0 is coming soon with all of its great improvements that were developed under the DragonFlyBSD "5.3" development series while now DragonFlyBSD 5.5 is in development for what should be released as DragonFlyBSD 5.6 in about six months time. The DragonFlyBSD 5.4 release is coming out just days before the big release of FreeBSD 12.0.
The DragonFlyBSD crew doesn't do road-maps like some of the other open-source OS projects, but it will be interesting to see what comes about for 5.5/5.6. Of course, we're eager for any and all performance improvements and new hardware support... Hopefully there will be continued work on DRM driver porting, punctual support for Intel Cascade Lake and AMD Zen 2, more than likely there will be some new Spectre/Meltdown work, and perhaps we'll see Matthew Dillon tackling some more Threadripper 2 optimizations as he was so passionate about for DragonFlyBSD 5.4.
