DragonFlyBSD 5.5 Development Opens Up
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 23 November 2018 at 06:27 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
With DragonFlyBSD 5.4 releasing in the days ahead, its code has been branched while now open on Git master is the DragonFlyBSD 5.5 development tree.

DragonFlyBSD 5.4.0 is coming soon with all of its great improvements that were developed under the DragonFlyBSD "5.3" development series while now DragonFlyBSD 5.5 is in development for what should be released as DragonFlyBSD 5.6 in about six months time. The DragonFlyBSD 5.4 release is coming out just days before the big release of FreeBSD 12.0.

The DragonFlyBSD crew doesn't do road-maps like some of the other open-source OS projects, but it will be interesting to see what comes about for 5.5/5.6. Of course, we're eager for any and all performance improvements and new hardware support... Hopefully there will be continued work on DRM driver porting, punctual support for Intel Cascade Lake and AMD Zen 2, more than likely there will be some new Spectre/Meltdown work, and perhaps we'll see Matthew Dillon tackling some more Threadripper 2 optimizations as he was so passionate about for DragonFlyBSD 5.4.

What do you hope to see out of the BSDs in 2019? Let us know in the forums.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
Intel Making Improvements On FreeBSD Power Management
FreeBSD Is Squaring Away Its 64-bit Linux Gaming Capabilities With NVIDIA Driver Support
DragonFlyBSD 5.4 Is Releasing Soon With Its Threadripper 2 Support, Performance Benefits
FreeBSD 12.0-RC1 Released, Fixes Ryzen 2 Temperature Reporting
FreeBSD 12.0 Beta 4 Released, Allows NVIDIA Driver To Work With 64-bit Linux Emulation
FreeBSD 12.0 Faces A Minor Setback But Still Should Be Out Ahead Of Christmas
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
The Open-Source AMD Linux Driver Stack Hitting Problems With The Radeon RX 590
Linux Gaming Performance Can Be Impaired By STIBP, But Hope May Be On The Horizon