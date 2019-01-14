Debian 10 Buster Enters Transition Freeze, New Theme Announced

Debian 10 "Buster" continues moving along for its hopeful stable release later in 2019. The first freeze is now underway while the new artwork/theme for Debian 10.0 has been decided.
12 January marked the transition freeze for Debian Buster. New transitions and big ticket changes are no longer permitted. Coming up next month on 12 February will be the soft freeze after which only "small, targeted fixes" will be allowed into the Buster archive. Finally, on 12 March is when the full freeze will take place for Buster. Once that full freeze is in place, changes need to be manually reviewed and approved by the release team. Details on the Buster freezes can be found here.
Following their recent survey, the default theme/artwork for Debian 10 was announced this morning. The default theme is now "futurePrototype" for Debian 10, which was designed by Alex Makas:
Add A Comment