DXVK 1.5.5 Released With Many Game Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 29 February 2020 at 10:41 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
DXVK 1.5.5 is out this weekend as a big update to this Direct3D-over-Vulkan translation layer widely used by Linux gamers in running Windows games with decent speed.

DXVK 1.5.5 is a big update contrary to its version number in bringing many game-specific improvements and other fixes. There is also expanded Direct3D support. Here is the complete list:

Implemented some missing D3D9 features
Improved D3D9 compatibility with older Intel hardware
Fixed a regression which caused flickering in some D3D9 titles on Intel ANV
Fixed a bug where windows not matching the back buffer in size would produce pixelated output in D3D9 games
Fixed a potential GPU hang that could happen if a game uses D3D9 dialog mode
Fixed crashes and incorrect rendering when using the d3d9.evictManagedOnUnlock option. This is useful for Skyrim with a large number of mods as an alternative to ENBoost.
Fixed incorrect behaviour with D3D11 line tessellation.
Book of Demons: Fixed white textures and UI issues
Close Combat: Fixed the UI not rendering
Cross Racing Championship: Fixed flickering water
Dungeons and Dragons: Temple of Elemental Evil: Fixed flickering fire
Elite Dangerous: Fixed an issue with the launcher resetting the D3D9 device every frame when multiple monitors are in use
Evil Genius: Fixed a reference counting bug that would lead to error messages
F1 2019: Work around a game bug causing rendering issues on RADV.
Hyperdimension Neptunia U Action Unleashed: Fixed character models not rendering
Just Cause 1: Fixed a regression where the game would crash on startup
Lumino City: Fixed an issue potentially causing GPU hangs
Saint's Row III / IV: Work around a Z-fighting issue with the D3D11 renderer.
Shade Wrath of Angels: Fixed character rendering
Sins of a Solar Empire: Fixed an endless recursion that could happen in some titles using SetCursorPosition
Rocket League: Fixed a potential crash with the experimental D3D11 renderer.
Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines: Improved performance.

Those building DXVK from source can fetch v1.5.5 via GitHub otherwise a Steam Play / Proton update will hopefully be out in the days ahead with this latest update.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Game Publishing Brought Back Online For Archival Purposes
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
Godot Merges Its Vulkan Renderer Ahead Of The v4.0 Game Engine
DXVK 1.5.4 Brings Various Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan
DXVK 1.5.3 Released - Helps Games Like Skyrim + Mafia II, Direct3D 9 Fixes
Godot 3.2 Open-Source Game Engine Released With Better Documentation, New Features
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Arch-Based Manjaro 19.0 Released With Flagship Edition Using Xfce 4.14
Game Porting Firm Feral Interactive Healthy + An Apology
NVIDIA Demonstrates Porting Of DirectX Ray-Tracing To Vulkan
Steam Play's Proton 5.0-3 Released With Support For Metro Exodus Direct3D 12 Mode
Linux NUMA Patches Aim To Reduce Overhead, Avoid Unnecessary Migrations
Broadcom Bringing Up Linux Support For VK Accelerators