DXVK 1.5.5 is out this weekend as a big update to this Direct3D-over-Vulkan translation layer widely used by Linux gamers in running Windows games with decent speed.
DXVK 1.5.5 is a big update contrary to its version number in bringing many game-specific improvements and other fixes. There is also expanded Direct3D support. Here is the complete list:
Implemented some missing D3D9 features
Improved D3D9 compatibility with older Intel hardware
Fixed a regression which caused flickering in some D3D9 titles on Intel ANV
Fixed a bug where windows not matching the back buffer in size would produce pixelated output in D3D9 games
Fixed a potential GPU hang that could happen if a game uses D3D9 dialog mode
Fixed crashes and incorrect rendering when using the d3d9.evictManagedOnUnlock option. This is useful for Skyrim with a large number of mods as an alternative to ENBoost.
Fixed incorrect behaviour with D3D11 line tessellation.
Book of Demons: Fixed white textures and UI issues
Close Combat: Fixed the UI not rendering
Cross Racing Championship: Fixed flickering water
Dungeons and Dragons: Temple of Elemental Evil: Fixed flickering fire
Elite Dangerous: Fixed an issue with the launcher resetting the D3D9 device every frame when multiple monitors are in use
Evil Genius: Fixed a reference counting bug that would lead to error messages
F1 2019: Work around a game bug causing rendering issues on RADV.
Hyperdimension Neptunia U Action Unleashed: Fixed character models not rendering
Just Cause 1: Fixed a regression where the game would crash on startup
Lumino City: Fixed an issue potentially causing GPU hangs
Saint's Row III / IV: Work around a Z-fighting issue with the D3D11 renderer.
Shade Wrath of Angels: Fixed character rendering
Sins of a Solar Empire: Fixed an endless recursion that could happen in some titles using SetCursorPosition
Rocket League: Fixed a potential crash with the experimental D3D11 renderer.
Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines: Improved performance.
Those building DXVK from source can fetch v1.5.5 via GitHub otherwise a Steam Play / Proton update will hopefully be out in the days ahead with this latest update.
