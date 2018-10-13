DXVK 0.90 Released With Stream Output, Several Game Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 13 October 2018 at 10:55 AM EDT. 4 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Hot off merging transform feedback into DXVK for supporting Direct3D 11 Stream Output, Philip Rebohle released DXVK 0.90.

The main addition with DXVK 0.90 is the support for Stream Output via Vulkan Transform Feedback -- of course, you'll need the updated/patched Vulkan drivers. At this stage this Stream Output support helps games running on Unity Engine, The Witcher 3 (especially with NVIDIA Hairworks support), Final Fantasy XV, Quake Champions, Overwatch, and other games with different rendering issues or missing elements.

DXVK 0.90 also has a reduction in CPU usage for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, a race condition in D3D10 mode for Bioshock, Dark Souls 3 resolution issue fix, and The Evil Within regression fix.

More details on DXVK 0.90 via GitHub. Hopefully DXVK 0.90 will soon be pushed out to Steam Play gamers enjoying Windows games on Linux.

Update: Now available is Proton 3.16 beta. It's based on an older DXVK build for now but does have the transform feedback patches.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Proton 3.7 Updated, More RADV Fixes To Help Steam Play Gaming
Unreal Engine 4.21 Preview Brings Some Linux Improvements
ET: Legacy Is Still Letting You Relive Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Memories In 2018
Steam's September Metrics See An Increase Following The Rollout Of Steam Play
Feral Is Bringing Life is Strange 2 To Linux In 2019
Feral's GameMode Gets Patches To Adjust I/O Priority For Games
Popular News This Week
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Finally Deems USB 3.0 Ubiquitous Rather Than An Oddity
Why Facebook Loves Open-Source Firmware
Some AMD GPUs Affected By A Nasty Power Regression That Snuck Into Linux 4.18 Stable