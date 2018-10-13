Hot off merging transform feedback into DXVK for supporting Direct3D 11 Stream Output, Philip Rebohle released DXVK 0.90.
The main addition with DXVK 0.90 is the support for Stream Output via Vulkan Transform Feedback -- of course, you'll need the updated/patched Vulkan drivers. At this stage this Stream Output support helps games running on Unity Engine, The Witcher 3 (especially with NVIDIA Hairworks support), Final Fantasy XV, Quake Champions, Overwatch, and other games with different rendering issues or missing elements.
DXVK 0.90 also has a reduction in CPU usage for Assassin's Creed Odyssey, a race condition in D3D10 mode for Bioshock, Dark Souls 3 resolution issue fix, and The Evil Within regression fix.
More details on DXVK 0.90 via GitHub. Hopefully DXVK 0.90 will soon be pushed out to Steam Play gamers enjoying Windows games on Linux.
Update: Now available is Proton 3.16 beta. It's based on an older DXVK build for now but does have the transform feedback patches.
4 Comments