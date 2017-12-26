A Look At Canonical's Financial Performance From 2009 To 2017

Last week we reported on Ubuntu maker Canonical's financial performance for FY2017 with a $122M turnover and nearly 600 employees after spotting the latest data. For those wondering how that compares to previous years, here is more of the past year's performance.The data was compiled from the public reports of the UK's Companies House with their most recent filing having been last week for their 2017 fiscal year that ended back on 31 March. Their reports go back to 2009 when the Canonical Group Limited entity itself was formed. Of course, Canonical/Ubuntu itself dates back to 2004.

In 2009 when Canonical Group Limited was formed they had an average head count of 62 that has grown nearly every year where at the end of March 2017 with 566 an average head count for FY'2017. It will be interesting to see how this goes for FY'2018 considering the layoffs that began in April when diverting from their Unity 8 / convergence / Ubuntu Touch plans.

Canonical Group Limited

Operating Profit/Loss



FY'2009: $281,000

FY'2010: -$8.8M

FY'2011: -$12.4M

FY'2012: -$11.0M

FY'2013: -$21.6M

FY'2014: -$3.3M

FY'2015: -$10.5M

FY'2016: -$3M

FY'2017: $2M