Additional Xeon Platinum 8280 Cascade Lake Benchmarks - See How Your Linux System Runs
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 April 2019 at 01:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
In this morning's Intel Xeon "Cascade Lake" launch article joined by initial benchmarks of the high-end 2 x Xeon Platinum 8280 processors there are dozens of benchmarks compared to various AMD EPYC and IBM POWER9 processors. If you are wanting to compare your own system's article to a smaller set of focused results, this article is for you with some additional reference figures under a variety of different workloads.


See the main article for all the comparison figures while this article is just providing some additional standalone results for your easy comparison purposes with the Phoronix Test Suite. Additionally, the launch article was testing all hardware using Linux 5.0 with the GCC 9.0 compiler and CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS of "-O3 -march=native" while for these standalone numbers are a reference Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS installation with its default Linux 4.18 kernel and GCC 8 compiler.

Thanks to Intel for supplying the Xeon Platinum 8280 processors and the new DDR4-2933 memory for testing. Additionally, thanks to Gigabyte for sending over the Gigabyte 4U Storage Server we have begun testing as part of Cascade Lake processor.


More articles and benchmarks on both Cascade Lake and the Gigabyte Server will be coming up on Phoronix over the days ahead, including looking at different Linux distributions and the BSDs.

Video Encoding - 1904027-HV-CXLVIDEOE54 - A variety of H.264/H.265, VP9, and AV1 video encoding benchmarks on the CPU. This includes using the Intel SVT video encoders that have come about recently and are delivering quite promising performance potential.

Code Compilation - 1904024-HV-CXL87471245 - For those thinking of using new Cascade Lake hardware for build servers, development workstations, or similar purposes. A Linux x86_64 "defconfig" build can be achieved in just over 20 seconds!

Rendering - 1904026-HV-CXLRENDER70 - Blender 3D, V-RAY, and related work.

File Compression - 1904020-HV-CXLCOMPRE88 - Zstd and other file compression benchmarks.

SPEC CPU 2017 - 1904023-HV-SPECCPU2086 - The start of some SPEC CPU 2017 benchmarks... More on the way as time allows.

Ray-Tracing + Chess - 1904020-HV-RAYTRACIN86 - Various ray-tracing and chess tests for some multi-threaded fun.

With any of these sets of results, if you want to see how your own desktops/servers/VMs compare, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark [the OpenBenchmarking.org result ID] to facilitate your own side-by-side, fully-automated benchmark comparison against these data sets.

Stay tuned for additional Intel Cascade Lake benchmarks coming up on Phoronix and if you haven't already done so be sure to check out the main Intel Xeon "Cascade Lake" launch article/benchmarks.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's Mesa Driver Now Supports Icelake Performance Counters
Intel Sends In Elkhartlake, Icelake Fixes & Other Work For Linux 5.2
Mesa 19.1 Now Supports Intel's Icelake-Based Elkhart Lake
Intel Iris Driver Gets ~5% Performance Boost With Direct3D 9 Support On Gallium Nine
Intel Icelake Graphics Driver No Longer Considered Alpha Quality, Cometlake Ready Too
Intel's Iris Gallium3D Driver Working On Better GPU Recovery Handling
Popular News This Week
Redox OS 0.5 Released With New C Library Written In Rust
A Lot Of Valve's Proton Work Is Landing Back In Upstream Wine
Fossilize Is Valve's Latest Open-Source Vulkan Project
New GNOME Mockups Of The Librem 5 User Interface Work
NVIDIA Lands Fix To Avoid High CPU Usage When Using The KDE Desktop
Fedora's Mesa Drivers Have Been Running Slower As They Were Accidentally Debug Builds