Additional Xeon Platinum 8280 Cascade Lake Benchmarks - See How Your Linux System Runs

In this morning's Intel Xeon "Cascade Lake" launch article joined by initial benchmarks of the high-end 2 x Xeon Platinum 8280 processors there are dozens of benchmarks compared to various AMD EPYC and IBM POWER9 processors. If you are wanting to compare your own system's article to a smaller set of focused results, this article is for you with some additional reference figures under a variety of different workloads.
See the main article for all the comparison figures while this article is just providing some additional standalone results for your easy comparison purposes with the Phoronix Test Suite. Additionally, the launch article was testing all hardware using Linux 5.0 with the GCC 9.0 compiler and CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS of "-O3 -march=native" while for these standalone numbers are a reference Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS installation with its default Linux 4.18 kernel and GCC 8 compiler.
Thanks to Intel for supplying the Xeon Platinum 8280 processors and the new DDR4-2933 memory for testing. Additionally, thanks to Gigabyte for sending over the Gigabyte 4U Storage Server we have begun testing as part of Cascade Lake processor.
More articles and benchmarks on both Cascade Lake and the Gigabyte Server will be coming up on Phoronix over the days ahead, including looking at different Linux distributions and the BSDs.
Video Encoding - 1904027-HV-CXLVIDEOE54 - A variety of H.264/H.265, VP9, and AV1 video encoding benchmarks on the CPU. This includes using the Intel SVT video encoders that have come about recently and are delivering quite promising performance potential.
Code Compilation - 1904024-HV-CXL87471245 - For those thinking of using new Cascade Lake hardware for build servers, development workstations, or similar purposes. A Linux x86_64 "defconfig" build can be achieved in just over 20 seconds!
Rendering - 1904026-HV-CXLRENDER70 - Blender 3D, V-RAY, and related work.
File Compression - 1904020-HV-CXLCOMPRE88 - Zstd and other file compression benchmarks.
SPEC CPU 2017 - 1904023-HV-SPECCPU2086 - The start of some SPEC CPU 2017 benchmarks... More on the way as time allows.
Ray-Tracing + Chess - 1904020-HV-RAYTRACIN86 - Various ray-tracing and chess tests for some multi-threaded fun.
With any of these sets of results, if you want to see how your own desktops/servers/VMs compare, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark [the OpenBenchmarking.org result ID] to facilitate your own side-by-side, fully-automated benchmark comparison against these data sets.
Stay tuned for additional Intel Cascade Lake benchmarks coming up on Phoronix
