Acer Is Launching In Germany What Could Be A Great AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Linux Laptop

For those that have been looking out for an AMD Linux laptop powered by a Ryzen 4000 series processor, Acer is set to launch a new laptop at least in Germany that could be quite appealing to Linux users.For 499€, Acer is launching the Aspire 5 (A515-44-R1DM) with AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor. Unlike some of Acer's budget laptops, this model seems well built with an aluminum unibody design and 1080p non-glare display. Besides the Ryzen 5 4500U, this Acer laptop has 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The specs are decent though would be nice having a 16GB RAM option.

The Ryzen 5 4500U is one of AMD's new Zen 2 mobile processors with six cores, 2.3GHz base frequency, 4.0GHz boost clock, and a 15 Watt TDP while having onboard Radeon Vega 6 graphics.Making this laptop even more attractive for Linux usage is that it just has eShell (Acer's EFI shell) pre-installed without Windows or any other operating system by default. There was a report Linux would even be pre-installed on the laptop, but it appears to just ship without an OS installed.Those wanting to learn more about this forthcoming laptop can visit German retailer notebooksbilliger.de I am still on the look out for interesting AMD Ryzen 4000 series laptops in the US. I haven't heard about any review samples but given how great Zen 2 has been on the desktop, I am eager to pick up a Ryzen 5/7 laptop for Linux benchmarking ( premium members, voice your interest or any particular requests), so stay tuned.