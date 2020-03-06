Acer Is Launching In Germany What Could Be A Great AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Linux Laptop
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 March 2020 at 08:14 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
For those that have been looking out for an AMD Linux laptop powered by a Ryzen 4000 series processor, Acer is set to launch a new laptop at least in Germany that could be quite appealing to Linux users.

For 499€, Acer is launching the Aspire 5 (A515-44-R1DM) with AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor. Unlike some of Acer's budget laptops, this model seems well built with an aluminum unibody design and 1080p non-glare display. Besides the Ryzen 5 4500U, this Acer laptop has 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The specs are decent though would be nice having a 16GB RAM option.


The Ryzen 5 4500U is one of AMD's new Zen 2 mobile processors with six cores, 2.3GHz base frequency, 4.0GHz boost clock, and a 15 Watt TDP while having onboard Radeon Vega 6 graphics.

Making this laptop even more attractive for Linux usage is that it just has eShell (Acer's EFI shell) pre-installed without Windows or any other operating system by default. There was a report Linux would even be pre-installed on the laptop, but it appears to just ship without an OS installed.

Those wanting to learn more about this forthcoming laptop can visit German retailer notebooksbilliger.de.

I am still on the look out for interesting AMD Ryzen 4000 series laptops in the US. I haven't heard about any review samples but given how great Zen 2 has been on the desktop, I am eager to pick up a Ryzen 5/7 laptop for Linux benchmarking (premium members, voice your interest or any particular requests), so stay tuned.
Add A Comment
Related News
System76 Expands Their Lineup Of Hand-Built Thelio Computer Cases
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Linux 5.6 Tests On AMD EPYC 7742 vs. Intel Xeon 8280 2P With 100+ Benchmarks
UEFI Boot Support Published For RISC-V On Linux
OnLogic Teasing EPYC Edge Servers, Rolling Out More Ryzen Mini PCs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
Unity 8 Desktop Renamed To Lomiri
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
The $199 Pinebook Pro ARM Laptop Is Closer To Running On The Mainline Linux Kernel
Red Hat's SPICE 0.14.3 Remote Display System Now Supports Microsoft Windows
Simple Patch Lets Amazon's EC2 Linux Network Driver Start ~90x Faster
Linux Game Publishing Brought Back Online For Archival Purposes
X.Org/FreeDesktop.org Is Looking For Sponsors Or May Have To Cut Continuous Integration Hosting