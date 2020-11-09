ASUS Offers First Motherboard Firmware Update Via LVFS+Fwupd For Linux Users

ASUS has been evaluating the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for distributing firmware updates to their Linux customers for flashing in turn via Fwupd. Their first motherboard firmware update has now been volleyed onto this open-source platform for easing firmware updates on Linux.The lucky motherboard seeing the first ASUS firmware update on LVFS is the P11C-C-4L workstation/server motherboard. The ASUS P11C-C-4L is an EATX motherboard for the Intel Xeon E platform.

The LVFS entry for this first ASUS product can be found at Fwupd.org