ASUS Offers First Motherboard Firmware Update Via LVFS+Fwupd For Linux Users
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 9 November 2020 at 11:08 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
ASUS has been evaluating the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for distributing firmware updates to their Linux customers for flashing in turn via Fwupd. Their first motherboard firmware update has now been volleyed onto this open-source platform for easing firmware updates on Linux.

The lucky motherboard seeing the first ASUS firmware update on LVFS is the P11C-C-4L workstation/server motherboard. The ASUS P11C-C-4L is an EATX motherboard for the Intel Xeon E platform.


The LVFS entry for this first ASUS product can be found at Fwupd.org.


Hopefully we'll be seeing more ASUS motherboards listed on LVFS in short order.

The current LVFS vendor listing for those curious can be found here.
