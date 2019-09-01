Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Fwupd 1.9.19 Supports New Docks, Incorporates More Fixes
Fwupd 1.9.19 enables new hardware support including for the Acer U32 dock, Luxshare 7-in-1 dock, and Pixart models 2404, 4206, 2440, 2418, 2752, 2840 and 2818.
Fwupd 1.9.19 also adds support for drop heap as part of the housekeeping action and for retrying downloads to workaround flakey network connections. There are also several bug fixes.
Details on the bug fixes and downloads for this incremental Fwupd 1.9.19 update can be found via GitHub.