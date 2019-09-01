Fwupd 1.9.19 Supports New Docks, Incorporates More Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in LVFS on 3 May 2024 at 07:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LVFS
LVFS/Fwupd lead developer Richard Hughes has released Fwupd 1.9.19 as the newest update to this open-source firmware updating solution for Linux systems.

Fwupd 1.9.19 enables new hardware support including for the Acer U32 dock, Luxshare 7-in-1 dock, and Pixart models 2404, 4206, 2440, 2418, 2752, 2840 and 2818.

Fwupd 1.9.19 also adds support for drop heap as part of the housekeeping action and for retrying downloads to workaround flakey network connections. There are also several bug fixes.

Fwupd


Details on the bug fixes and downloads for this incremental Fwupd 1.9.19 update can be found via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fwupd 1.9.17 Adds Firmware Updating For ASUS DC201 & Realtek RTS541x
Fwupd 1.9.16 Adds Support For More USB Docks & Qualcomm Devices
Fwupd Switches From XZ To Zstd Compression: More Trust & Slightly Better Performance
LVFS/Fwupd Ponders 2025 Plans: Servers, Desktop Motherboards & More
Fwupd 1.9.13 Adds Support For Newer Acer USB Docks
Fwupd 1.9.12 Adds Support For More Devices & AMD CPU Checks Updated
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd Rolling Out "run0" As sudo Alternative
Microsoft Open-Sources MS-DOS 4.0 Under MIT License
Systemd 256-rc1 Brings A Huge Number Of New Features
Linux Mint Looks To Fork More GNOME Software, Make XApp More Independent
NVIDIA Developer Opens Feature Pull Request For Open-Source NVK Driver
Rust-Based Coreutils 0.0.26 Increases Compatibility With GNU Coreutils
Microsoft Updates Cascadia Code: Its Open-Source Font For Developers
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Downloads Now Available