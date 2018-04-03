AMDVLK Updated With Fresh Batch Of Fixes

It's roughly once a week that AMD updates their external and public facing AMDVLK/PAL source tree for this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver while following last week's significant update with Wayland support and more, they have quickly issued another update to this RADV driver alternative.
This latest update to the AMDVLK code-base over night is mostly about fixes, including for addressing some Vulkan conformance test suite (CTS) failures, taking care of some DCC corruption, and it also now eliminates stalls between command buffers.
In this latest batch of fixes, it also closes a public bug regarding Wolfenstein 2 not working on AMDVLK when run under Wine-Staging. So if you want to play that Windows-only Vulkan game with AMDVLK on Wine, now you should be able to do so using this driver.
Build instructions for this open-source Vulkan driver on GitHub.
4 Comments