There have not been many AMDVLK open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver releases this quarter, but out today in any case is AMDVLK 2020.Q1.3 as their newest update to this official open-source Vulkan driver derived in part from shared sources with the AMD Vulkan Windows driver.
AMDVLK 2020.Q1.3 brings new Vulkan extensions including EXT_post_depth_coverage, EXT_texel_buffer_alignment, and KHR_non_semantic_info. Vulkan 1.2.133 is the API version now exposed.
The AMDVLK 2020.Q1.3 release also brings performance tuning/optimizations for Thrones of Britannia, The Talos Principle and Serious Sam games. Page-flipping support has also been enabled by default with this AMDVLK release.
Rounding out the AMDVLK 2020.Q1.3 update is a corruption fix around compressed textures on Vega/Navi graphics hardware.
The AMDVLK 2020.Q1.3 driver is available from GitHub.
