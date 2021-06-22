AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Source Code Coming Next Month

AMD today released FidelityFX Super Resolution that was announced earlier this month at Computex. Today it's Windows-only with no Linux support being introduced. FidelityFX Super Resolution is open-source but the code drop will not be until next month.
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is now available for Windows as the company's alternative to NVIDIA DLSS. For launch day there are seven Windows games supporting this technology. FidelityFX Super Resolution works across all supported AMD GPUs and even NVIDIA GPUs too.
More details on today's FidelityFX Super Resolution support can be found via today's AMD.com post.
When FXSR was announced at Computex, AMD said it would be open-source under the GPUOpen umbrella. That's still going to be the case but no code drop today.
AMD says in mid-July they will be publishing the FidelityFX Super Resolution source code for the public under an MIT license. FidelityFX Super Resolution is designed for DirectX 11/12 and Vulkan API usage.
After that point we'll see how quickly it's adapted for any interesting Linux use-cases but for today AMD's FXSR launch is Windows focused and working for games like Godfall, Anno 1800, Evil Genius 2, Terminator Resistance, and others.
3 Comments