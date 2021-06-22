AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Source Code Coming Next Month
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 22 June 2021 at 09:17 AM EDT. 3 Comments
RADEON --
AMD today released FidelityFX Super Resolution that was announced earlier this month at Computex. Today it's Windows-only with no Linux support being introduced. FidelityFX Super Resolution is open-source but the code drop will not be until next month.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is now available for Windows as the company's alternative to NVIDIA DLSS. For launch day there are seven Windows games supporting this technology. FidelityFX Super Resolution works across all supported AMD GPUs and even NVIDIA GPUs too.


More details on today's FidelityFX Super Resolution support can be found via today's AMD.com post.

When FXSR was announced at Computex, AMD said it would be open-source under the GPUOpen umbrella. That's still going to be the case but no code drop today.

AMD says in mid-July they will be publishing the FidelityFX Super Resolution source code for the public under an MIT license. FidelityFX Super Resolution is designed for DirectX 11/12 and Vulkan API usage.

After that point we'll see how quickly it's adapted for any interesting Linux use-cases but for today AMD's FXSR launch is Windows focused and working for games like Godfall, Anno 1800, Evil Genius 2, Terminator Resistance, and others.
3 Comments
Related News
AMD Drops Pre-Polaris GPU Support From Their Mainline Radeon Software Driver
RADV Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver Begins Landing Ray-Tracing Changes
AMDGPU For Linux 5.14 To Report Throttler Status, Many Fixes Sent Out
AMDVLK 2021.Q2.5 Released As A Minor Radeon Vulkan Driver Update
AMD Has Yellow Carp Ready For Linux 5.14, More Smart Shift Updates + Display Fixes
AMD Releases AOMP 13.0-3 For Their Latest Radeon OpenMP Offload Compiler
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Lenovo To Support Configuring ThinkPad BIOS From Within Linux
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
Proton 6.3-5 RC Allows More Windows Games To Run On Linux
Systemd 249-rc1 Released With Many New Features