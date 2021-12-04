AMD AMF SDK 1.4.23 Brings Main 10 HEVC Encode, Auto LTR Encoder Mode
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 4 December 2021 at 05:52 AM EST. 6 Comments
AMD --
AMD on Friday published a new version of their Advanced Media Framework "AMF" software development kit that enhances the multimedia processing capabilities for Radeon hardware.

AMD AMF continues to support both Windows and Linux and supporting interoperability with multiple APIs including DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL, and OpenCL. As the first AMF update since this summer, AMF 1.4.23 is rather noteworthy in now adding an Auto LTR encoder mode as well as Main 10 HEVC encoder profile.

The full set of official changes for AMD AMF 1.4.23 include:
- New Auto LTR encoder mode
- FFmpeg updated to version 4.3.2
- Additional statistics and feedback in encoder
- New encoder usage presets
- Main 10 HEVC encoder profile support
- Support for encoder instance selection

AMD's Advanced Media Framework tends to not be too useful for Linux users, most of whom have their video acceleration needs fulfilled simply by using the Gallium3D video acceleration support within Mesa and thus very easy to deploy and use across distributions. But if you are making use of the AMF SDK, you can find this new v1.4.23 release via AMD's GPUOpen.com.
6 Comments
Related News
One-Line Linux Patch Fixes AMD s2idle Failures For Some Ryzen Laptops
AMD-Pstate Driver Updated A 5th Time For Improving Ryzen Power Efficiency On Linux
Linux Prepares For Next-Gen AMD CPUs With Up To 12 CCDs
Updated AMD P-State Driver Posted For Improving Linux Power Efficiency
Linux 5.17 To Support Temperature Monitoring For New AMD Zen Generation
Sound Open Firmware For AMD Audio Hardware Arrives, Initially For Renoir ACP
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Minecraft Now 30% Faster With Open-Source AMD Radeon Driver On Linux
A Call For KDE To Fully Embrace Simplicity By Default, Appeal To More Novice Users
The Phoronix Premium Thanksgiving / Black Friday 2021 Special
Valve Posts Updated Steam Deck FAQs To Address More Community Questions
KDE Squashes Many "Annoying" Bugs As It Works To Improve The Desktop's Reliability.
Godot 4.0 Progressing On Its Multiplayer Capabilities
Linux 5.17 To Boast Latency Optimization For AF_UNIX Sockets
PHP 8.1 Released With Fibers, Enumerations, Read-Only Properties & Much More