AMD AMF SDK 1.4.23 Brings Main 10 HEVC Encode, Auto LTR Encoder Mode

AMD on Friday published a new version of their Advanced Media Framework "AMF" software development kit that enhances the multimedia processing capabilities for Radeon hardware.
AMD AMF continues to support both Windows and Linux and supporting interoperability with multiple APIs including DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL, and OpenCL. As the first AMF update since this summer, AMF 1.4.23 is rather noteworthy in now adding an Auto LTR encoder mode as well as Main 10 HEVC encoder profile.
The full set of official changes for AMD AMF 1.4.23 include:
- New Auto LTR encoder mode
- FFmpeg updated to version 4.3.2
- Additional statistics and feedback in encoder
- New encoder usage presets
- Main 10 HEVC encoder profile support
- Support for encoder instance selection
AMD's Advanced Media Framework tends to not be too useful for Linux users, most of whom have their video acceleration needs fulfilled simply by using the Gallium3D video acceleration support within Mesa and thus very easy to deploy and use across distributions. But if you are making use of the AMF SDK, you can find this new v1.4.23 release via AMD's GPUOpen.com.
6 Comments