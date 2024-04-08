SolidRun Launches Bedrock R8000 As First Industrial PCs With Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series

Following the launch last week of the AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series , SolidRun today announced the Bedrock R8000 as the first industrial PCs designed around these new Ryzen Embedded 8000 series SoCs.The Bedrock R8000 industrial PCs feature the Ryzen Embedded 8000 series processors featuring Ryzen AI plus can be paired with Hailo-8 / Hailo-10 AI accelerators if desiring even more industrial AI needs to enjoy over 100 TOPS inferencing capabilities in a compact, rugged form factor. The Bedrock R8000 options include the flagship Ryzen 9 8945HS and 8845HS SoC options among other Hawk Point SKUs.In catering to industrial uses, the Bedrock R8000 is built within a machined aluminum chassis, 1.0 liter enclosure able to dissipate 30 Watts via convection or 1.6 liter for 60 Watts of convection cooling, DIN-Rail mounting options, and an operating temperature range from -40 to 85 degrees Celsius.

The Bedrock R8000 can be configured with up to 96GB of ECC DDR5-5600 memory, drive up to four displays, three NVMe PCIe SSD support, and quad 2.5 GbE Ethernet,The Bedrock R8000 will begin sampling soon while volume production is happening in Q3. Hopefully we'll be able to test out the Bedrock R8000 for its Linux performance in the coming months on Phoronix.