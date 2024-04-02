AMD Announces Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series With Focus On Industrial AI

AMD today announced the Ryzen Embedded 8000 series processors -- their first AMD embedded chips to offer Ryzen AI with the onboard Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This AMD XDNA NPU support is similar to the existing Ryzen AI on the Ryzen 8000 series.The Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series make use of Zen 4 cores and will be available in designs up to 8 cores / 16 threads. The Ryzen Embedded 8000 series are making use of the 4nm TSMC process like the Ryzen 8000G series. TDPs for Ryzen Embedded 8000 series parts will be between 15 and 54 Watts.

The Ryzen Embedded 8000 series tops out with the Ryzen Embedded 8845HS with a 3.8GHz base frequency and 5.1GHz maximum frequency for its 8 cores / 16 threads while having a 35~54 Watt cTDP. Lower down the stack is the 6-core Ryzen Embedded 8640U and Ryzen Embedded 8645HS parts.With the Ryzen AI NPU support on the Ryzen Embedded 8000 series, AMD is talking up Industrial AI capabilities for these new processors. Back in late January AMD finally published an open-source Linux driver for Ryzen AI / XDNA . That's good news with Linux being more common on Ryzen Embedded devices and thus that driver will become more important moving forward with these embedded/industrial applications. I haven't heard from AMD though about any upstreaming plans for their XDNA driver in the Linux kernel or other Linux plans around their XDNA / Ryzen AI software efforts.The Linux support for the Ryzen Embedded 8000 series line-up overall should be in good shape given these are just iterating on Zen 4 and the stable support there, sans any peculiarities or issues with the new XDNA driver for Ryzen AI and its limited software support at this time.AMD put out a brief blog post today in announcing the Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series. There is also the Ryzen Embedded 8000 series product page with more details on these new wares. AMD partners will be introducing Ryzen Embedded 8000 series systems soon.