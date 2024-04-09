AMD Announces Versal Gen 2 Adaptive SoCs - AI Focused & Newer Arm Cores

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 9 April 2024 at 04:15 AM EDT. 2 Comments
AMD
AMD is using the Embedded World conference in Bavaria for today introducing their Versal Series Gen 2 SoCs for AI-driven embedded systems. Today's embargo lift covers the Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Versal Prime Series Gen 2 Adaptive SoCs.

The new AMD Versal Gen 2 SoCs aim to provide up to 3x higher TOPs per Watt than their first-generation devices. On the CPU side, they tout the "new high-performance integrated Arm CPUs" as up to 10x more scalar compute than earlier Versal SoCs. With Versal coming from their Xilinx acquisition, they continue making use of Arm SoCs and with the Gen 2 SoCs are now using Cortex-A78AE processor cores.

AMD Versal Gen 2


Up to eight Arm Cortex-A78AE application processors are in use along with up ot ten Cortex-R52 real-time processors. There is also Arm Mali-G78AE GPU support for real-time display purposes.

AMD Versal Gen 2 SoC overview


The new SoCs also have an upgraded video codec unit (VCU), DDR5/LPDDR5X memory controllers, 100G multi-rate Ethernet, PCIe Gen5, and other upgrades.

AMD Versal Gen 2 AI capabilities


AMD is really focusing on Versal Gen 2 for its AI capabilities moving forward.

AMD Versal Gen 2 software support


The software stack will remain open-sourced focus and employ AMD Vitis AI and other existing components and supporting the likes of TensorFlow, ONNX, and PyTorch.

AMD Versal Gen 2 availability


Versal and the very embedded focus SoCs aren't one of my main focuses at Phoronix so I'll leave this quick overview at that for now. AMD Versal Series Gen 2 silicon samples will begin in H1'2025 followed by evaluation kits in mid-2025 and then production silicon not expected until late 2025.
2 Comments
Related News
SolidRun Launches Bedrock R8000 As First Industrial PCs With Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series
AMD Announces Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series With Focus On Industrial AI
AMD XDNA Linux Driver For Ryzen AI, Zen 5 Compiler Support & Other AMD Q1 Highlights
Linux Fixes Botched SRSO Mitigation For AMD Zen 3 / Zen 4
GCC Compiler Adds Support For Device Offloading With AMD RDNA3 APUs (GFX1103)
AMD With Upstream Linux Nears "The Ultimate Goal Of Confidential Computing"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GCC 14 Boasts Nice ASCII Art For Visualizing Buffer Overflows
Ubuntu 24.04 Beta Delayed Due To XZ Nightmare
Fedora 42 Change Proposal Wants To Make KDE Plasma The Default Over GNOME
AMD's Longtime Open-Source Linux Graphics Driver Advocate Retires
Netplan 1.0 Is Ready To Go For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
AMD Says They'll Be Open-Sourcing More Of Their GPU Software Stack & Hardware Docs
KDE On The Importance Of Wayland Explicit Sync
New EEVDF Linux Scheduler Patches Make It Functionally "Complete"