libdisplay-info Marks Its First Release To Reduce EDID/DisplayID Parsing Fragmentation
For years it's been known that particularly in the Wayland ecosystem there is a lot of fragmentation around EDID/DisplayID parsing with different compositors rolling their own Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) parsers for reading monitor metadata or copying various other parsing code.
libdisplay-info is about coming up with a de facto open-source library for monitor EDID / DisplayID parsing on Linux systems.
There hasn't been a dominant and centralized EDID/DisplayID parsing library that all compositors and other software users can simply leverage. But libdisplay-info is aiming to resolve that. Extended Display Identification Data is able to communicate a lot of the display characteristics and VESA DisplayID is the newer metadata format to ultimately replace EDID.
Well known Wayland developer Simon Ser has been leading the development of libdisplay-info and today marked its v0.1 inaugural release. Simon commented in today's release announcement:
libdisplay-info is an EDID and DisplayID library. It provides a low-level API exposing all of the details of these formats, plus a high-level API which abstracts these details for common operations.
The API isn't yet stable. For this release, the library includes full support for EDID, partial support for CTA-861-H, and very basic support for DisplayID 1.3.
With time -- and once having a stable API -- hopefully more Wayland compositors and other user-space software in need of EDID/DisplayID information such as for HDR handling will begin making use of libdisplay-info. Those wanting to check out this new library can find it via FreeDesktop.org GitLab.