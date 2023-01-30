Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
labwc 0.6.1 Released For Window-Stacking Wayland Compositor
Labwc builds off the wlroots library and is inspired by Openbox for this window-stacking compositor that is lightweight and pursues a fairly simple design.
With Sunday's labwc 0.6.1 release there is a new "regions" config option, implementing a "Kill" action for SIGTERM'ing client processes, a "reuseOutputMode" option to enjoy a flicker-free boot experience, support for the simple-pixel-buffer-v1 protocol, improved HiDPI support, and menu handling improvements. The labwc 0.6.1 release also has a variety of different bug fixes, including various server side decoration fixes.
Those wanting to build labwc 0.6.1 from source or to see the full list of changes with this new release, stop by the project's GitHub.