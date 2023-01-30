labwc 0.6.1 Released For Window-Stacking Wayland Compositor

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 30 January 2023 at 06:31 AM EST. 1 Comment
WAYLAND
Labwc that has been in development for a few years as a window-stacking Wayland compositor issued its latest release this weekend.

Labwc builds off the wlroots library and is inspired by Openbox for this window-stacking compositor that is lightweight and pursues a fairly simple design.

labwc


With Sunday's labwc 0.6.1 release there is a new "regions" config option, implementing a "Kill" action for SIGTERM'ing client processes, a "reuseOutputMode" option to enjoy a flicker-free boot experience, support for the simple-pixel-buffer-v1 protocol, improved HiDPI support, and menu handling improvements. The labwc 0.6.1 release also has a variety of different bug fixes, including various server side decoration fixes.

Those wanting to build labwc 0.6.1 from source or to see the full list of changes with this new release, stop by the project's GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
RBOS Updated As The Linux Live Environment Showcasing The Latest Wayland Code
Sway 1.8 Released With More Secure Screen Locking, High Res Scroll Wheel Events
Wlroots-Based Xfce Xwfm4 Wayland Code Taking Shape
SDL Tries Again To Prefer Wayland Over X11
Wayland Protocols 1.31 Released With Fractional Scaling Support
Sway 1.8-rc1 Wayland Compositor Brings More Secure Screen Lockers, Improved Vulkan Code
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 109 vs. Chrome 109 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux + Core i9 13900K
helloSystem 0.8 Released As macOS Inspired FreeBSD Desktop OS
Linux 6.2-rc5 Released - The Kernel Will Most Likely Be Extended Through 6.2-rc8
Wine 8.0 Released With PE Conversion Complete, Progress On WoW64 Support
AMD Zen 4 SMBA & BMEC Features Still Working Their Way To The Linux Kernel
Canonical Promotes Ubuntu Pro To General Availability
Microsoft Releases WinGet 1.4 For Improving Its Open-Source Package Manager
Mesa 23.0 Graphics Drivers Aim For Release Next Week