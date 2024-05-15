XWayland 24.1 Released With Explicit Sync, Better Rootful Experience

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 15 May 2024 at 08:41 AM EDT.
Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan just announced the stable release of XWayland 24.1 as the newest feature release for this X.Org Server code allowing X11 clients to work within the confines of Wayland compositors.

XWayland 24.1 brings explicit sync support that's long been in the works throughout the stack. The explicit sync support brings the most noticeable improvements for those using the NVIDIA proprietary Linux graphics driver with the R555 beta driver due out imminently with that driver-side support. Also of NVIDIA relevance in XWayland 24.1 is removing the EGLStream back-end now that NVIDIA has finally been supporting GBM across their recent driver versions.

XWayland 24.1 also ships a number of rootful improvements including HiDPI and fractional scaling for the rootful mode, among other improvements. XWayland 24.1 also delivers on GLAMOR improvements and GLAMOR OpenGL ES 3.0 shader support for this means of 2D acceleration using OpenGL.

The brief XWayland 24.1 release announcement can be found on the Xorg mailing list.
