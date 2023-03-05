Wine-Staging 8.3 Released With Fix For MeshroomCL

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 5 March 2023 at 05:56 AM EST. Add A Comment
WINE
Building off Friday's release of Wine 8.3 is a new release of Wine-Staging, the experimental/testing blend of this software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux. Wine-Staging 8.3 carries more than 500 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base.

While Wine-Staging activity has been fairly quiet the past number of months, two weeks ago with Wine-Staging 8.2 it brought a number of new patches. Besides carrying all of the existing testing/experimental patches it's been doing for a while, Wine-Staging 8.3 just contains one new patch.

New to Wine-Staging 8.3 is implementing the _vcomp_for_dynamic_init_i8 function. This patch is motivated by a two year old bug report over MeshroomCL crashing on an unimplemented function.


MeshroomCL is an extension to the open-source Meshroom photogrammetry software but with leveraging the OpenCL API. Meshroom by default is tailored to NVIDIA's CUDA while MeshroomCL opens up the fun to OpenCL-enabled GPUs. MeshroomCL is open-source on GitHub but only tailored for Windows use. Interested Linux users are encouraged to just use Wine. But at least some users have been impacted by this unimplemented function in Wine which at least now in Wine-Staging 8.3 should be resolved.

Aside from the _vcomp_for_dynamic_init_i8 addition, there isn't much else and this staging update is a few patches lighter thanks to some NTDLL heap patches having been upstreamed.

Those wanting to test the Wine or Wine-Staging bi-weekly development releases can get the sources and various binaries via WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine 8.3 Released With Low Fragmentation Heap, Smart Card Support
Wine Wayland Driver Takes Another Step Closer To Mainline
Wine-Staging 8.2 Brings Support For Native ODBC Drivers Plus Fixes A 15 Year Old Bug
Wine 8.2 Released With More Improvements For Running Windows Apps/Games On Linux
Hangover 0.8.1 Released To Run Some x86 Windows Apps On ARM64 Linux
CrossOver 22.1 Released With Updated VKD3D 1.5, More Gaming Improvements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Godot 4.0 Stable Released As Major Step Forward For Open-Source Game Engines
Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards
Wine Wayland Driver Takes Another Step Closer To Mainline
FFmpeg 6.0 Released With NVIDIA NVENC AV1, VA-API Improvements