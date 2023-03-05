Wine-Staging 8.3 Released With Fix For MeshroomCL
Building off Friday's release of Wine 8.3 is a new release of Wine-Staging, the experimental/testing blend of this software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux. Wine-Staging 8.3 carries more than 500 patches atop the upstream Wine code-base.
While Wine-Staging activity has been fairly quiet the past number of months, two weeks ago with Wine-Staging 8.2 it brought a number of new patches. Besides carrying all of the existing testing/experimental patches it's been doing for a while, Wine-Staging 8.3 just contains one new patch.
New to Wine-Staging 8.3 is implementing the _vcomp_for_dynamic_init_i8 function. This patch is motivated by a two year old bug report over MeshroomCL crashing on an unimplemented function.
MeshroomCL is an extension to the open-source Meshroom photogrammetry software but with leveraging the OpenCL API. Meshroom by default is tailored to NVIDIA's CUDA while MeshroomCL opens up the fun to OpenCL-enabled GPUs. MeshroomCL is open-source on GitHub but only tailored for Windows use. Interested Linux users are encouraged to just use Wine. But at least some users have been impacted by this unimplemented function in Wine which at least now in Wine-Staging 8.3 should be resolved.
Aside from the _vcomp_for_dynamic_init_i8 addition, there isn't much else and this staging update is a few patches lighter thanks to some NTDLL heap patches having been upstreamed.
Those wanting to test the Wine or Wine-Staging bi-weekly development releases can get the sources and various binaries via WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment