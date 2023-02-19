Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Wine-Staging 8.2 Brings Support For Native ODBC Drivers Plus Fixes A 15 Year Old Bug
It's been a while since having anything really exciting land in Wine-Staging that is worth writing about. But with Wine-Staging 8.2 that has changed and there's a few new patches worth calling out.
First and foremost, Wine-Staging 8.2 now allows using native ODBC (Open Database Connectivity) Windows drivers. Improving the native ODBC driver support has been a focus and with this release the Unicode drivers for MySQL and PostgreSQL were at least tested. Though there is the possibility of some bugs persisting in this initial support.
This bug report tracks the progress on native ODBC driver support for Wine. ODBC drivers under Wine have worked with MDAC previously, but that is limited to 32-bit support -- i.e. not working for 64-bit use.
Wine-Staging 8.2 also picks up a patch for addressing this bug report from 2007. The nearly sixteen year old bug is over no sound output under Wine for the real-time strategy game Rise of Nations.
Wine-Staging 8.2 also picks up patches to fix some rendering glitches in games like Batman: Arkham Knight, WAVE form loading to help software like DXRuby, lack of sound for various other games, and updating various existing patches that have been carried by Wine-Staging.
It's great to see Wine-Staging seeing some new patch activity around some notable feature work. Those wanting to download the latest Wine-Staging 8.2 builds can do so via WineHQ.org.