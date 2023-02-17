Wine 8.2 Released With More Improvements For Running Windows Apps/Games On Linux

Following the Wine 8.0 stable release from late January followed by Wine 8.1 kicking off the new development series, Wine 8.2 is out today as the second bi-weekly development release of this new series.

Wine 8.2 continues work on the WoW64 support, this time around enhancing the debug information when operating in WoW64 mode for allowing 32-bit Portable Executable (PE) modules to call 64-bit Unix libraries for ultimately letting 32-bit Windows applications run without requiring 32-bit Unix libraries.

Wine 8.2 also now makes use of monitor EDID information for querying display names and has various other changes.
  - Better debug information in Wow64 mode.
  - Wow64 thunks in the WPCAP library.
  - Indeo IV50 codec support.
  - Monitor names set from EDID data.
   - Various bug fixes.

There are 22 known bug fixes in Wine 8.2 helping software like VBScript to games like GOG Heroes of Might and Magic IV, The Void, and other Windows games.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 8.2 changes via WineHQ.org.
