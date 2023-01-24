Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 8.0 Released With PE Conversion Complete, Progress On WoW64 Support
After a year's worth of Wine 7.x bi-weekly development releases, Wine 8.0 was released this morning to incorporate all of the changes made over the past year. While the changes can be found in the bi-weekly builds over the past year, over Wine 7.0 the Wine 8.0 highlights include:
- Completion of converting all Wine modules into PE format. This is important for working on copy protection, 32-bit app support on 64-bit hosts, Windows debuggers, x86 apps on Arm, and more.
- Continued WoW64 work for ultimately allowing 32-bit Windows applications to work without a 32-bit Unix library, but this work is still being all squared away and the Windows-like WoW64 mode is still experimental.
- A "light" graphics theme has been added to the default configuration.
- Print Processor architecture has been implemented.
- Continued improvements around Direct2D and Direct3D functionality, including performance optimizations.
- The VKD3D shader library has implemented a new HLSL compiler and disassembler.
- Controller hot-plug support is greatly improved.
- Better support for driving wheel device detection, force feedback, and other input features.
- Font handling improvements.
- Updating the Mono engine to Mono 7.4.
- All built-in applications use Common Controls v6 for HiDPI rendering by default and theming.
- Various build infrastructure and development tool updates.
- Updates to many of the bundled libraries within Wine.
Downloads and more details on today's Wine 8.0 release via WineHQ.org.