Wine 8.0 Released With PE Conversion Complete, Progress On WoW64 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 24 January 2023 at 10:38 AM EST. Add A Comment
Wine 8.0 is now officially out as the annual stable feature update for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms.

After a year's worth of Wine 7.x bi-weekly development releases, Wine 8.0 was released this morning to incorporate all of the changes made over the past year. While the changes can be found in the bi-weekly builds over the past year, over Wine 7.0 the Wine 8.0 highlights include:

- Completion of converting all Wine modules into PE format. This is important for working on copy protection, 32-bit app support on 64-bit hosts, Windows debuggers, x86 apps on Arm, and more.

- Continued WoW64 work for ultimately allowing 32-bit Windows applications to work without a 32-bit Unix library, but this work is still being all squared away and the Windows-like WoW64 mode is still experimental.

- A "light" graphics theme has been added to the default configuration.

- Print Processor architecture has been implemented.

- Continued improvements around Direct2D and Direct3D functionality, including performance optimizations.

- The VKD3D shader library has implemented a new HLSL compiler and disassembler.

- Controller hot-plug support is greatly improved.

- Better support for driving wheel device detection, force feedback, and other input features.

- Font handling improvements.

- Updating the Mono engine to Mono 7.4.

- All built-in applications use Common Controls v6 for HiDPI rendering by default and theming.

- Various build infrastructure and development tool updates.

- Updates to many of the bundled libraries within Wine.


Downloads and more details on today's Wine 8.0 release via WineHQ.org.
