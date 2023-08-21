Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Wine-Staging 8.14 Released - Less Than 500 Patches Atop Upstream
Wine-Staging 8.14 clocks in with 496 patches applied to the upstream Wine 8.14 code-base. There isn't any new patches this round but a number of patches were updated, including to pull in the latest VKD3D Git code and various other small patch updates for XACTEngine3, WineX11, User32 Rawinput, NTDLL system call emulation, and other low-level bits updated.
"Upstreamed (Either directly from staging or fixed with a similar patch).
* dmime: Store WAVE data when Loading.
Added:
* None
Updated:
* vkd3d-latest to latest.
* xactengine3_7-PrepareWave
* fltmgr.sys-FltBuildDefaultSecurityDescriptor
* winex11-CandidateWindowPos
* user32-rawinput-mouse
* widl-SLTG_Typelib_Support
* ntdll-Syscall_Emulation"
So for those preferring Wine-Staging for this experimental version of Wine compared to upstream Wine or using another downstream like Valve's Proton (Steam Play), go forth to WineHQ.org to download Wine-Staging 8.14 or build the code yourself via GitHub.