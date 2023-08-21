Wine-Staging 8.14 Released - Less Than 500 Patches Atop Upstream

Following last Friday's release of Wine 8.14 following a summer holiday, Wine-Staging 8.14 is out today with its re-base for this testing/experimental flavor of Wine.

Wine-Staging 8.14 clocks in with 496 patches applied to the upstream Wine 8.14 code-base. There isn't any new patches this round but a number of patches were updated, including to pull in the latest VKD3D Git code and various other small patch updates for XACTEngine3, WineX11, User32 Rawinput, NTDLL system call emulation, and other low-level bits updated.
"Upstreamed (Either directly from staging or fixed with a similar patch).
* dmime: Store WAVE data when Loading.

Added:
* None

Updated:
* vkd3d-latest to latest.
* xactengine3_7-PrepareWave
* fltmgr.sys-FltBuildDefaultSecurityDescriptor
* winex11-CandidateWindowPos
* user32-rawinput-mouse
* widl-SLTG_Typelib_Support
* ntdll-Syscall_Emulation"

So for those preferring Wine-Staging for this experimental version of Wine compared to upstream Wine or using another downstream like Valve's Proton (Steam Play), go forth to WineHQ.org to download Wine-Staging 8.14 or build the code yourself via GitHub.
