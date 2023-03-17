Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 8.4 Released With The Early Wayland Graphics Driver Code, 51 Bug Fixes
As already written about on Phoronix, Wine 8.4 is significant in that it's the release that landed the very initial Wayland graphics driver code. As outlined in that prior article, the state of this "winewayland.drv" in Wine 8.4 isn't yet ready for end-users/gamers but is an early stage, work-in-progress. It will still take some time still before this native Wayland support is ready to complement the (X)Wayland support, but at least it's moving along. Hopefully this Wayland support will be ready in time for the Wine 9.0 stable release in early 2024.
Wine 8.4 also has clean-ups to the IME support code, test fixes, and a total of 51 bug fixes. 50+ bug fixes for a single bi-weekly development release is quite a lot compared to the usual dozen or two dozen fixes normally seen. The fixes affect a range of games, applications, and other core Wine issues.
Downloads and more details on all of the Wine 8.4 changes via WineHQ.org.