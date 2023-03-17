Wine 8.4 Released With The Early Wayland Graphics Driver Code, 51 Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 17 March 2023 at 06:23 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WINE
Wine 8.4 is out as the newest version of this open-source software for running Windows games and applications under Linux and other platforms.

As already written about on Phoronix, Wine 8.4 is significant in that it's the release that landed the very initial Wayland graphics driver code. As outlined in that prior article, the state of this "winewayland.drv" in Wine 8.4 isn't yet ready for end-users/gamers but is an early stage, work-in-progress. It will still take some time still before this native Wayland support is ready to complement the (X)Wayland support, but at least it's moving along. Hopefully this Wayland support will be ready in time for the Wine 9.0 stable release in early 2024.

Wine 8.4 also has clean-ups to the IME support code, test fixes, and a total of 51 bug fixes. 50+ bug fixes for a single bi-weekly development release is quite a lot compared to the usual dozen or two dozen fixes normally seen. The fixes affect a range of games, applications, and other core Wine issues.

Downloads and more details on all of the Wine 8.4 changes via WineHQ.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
The First Bits Of Wine's Wayland Driver Were Merged
Hangover 0.8.3 Released For Enjoying Windows x86/x86_64 Apps/Games On Linux ARM64
Wine-Staging 8.3 Released With Fix For MeshroomCL
Wine 8.3 Released With Low Fragmentation Heap, Smart Card Support
Wine Wayland Driver Takes Another Step Closer To Mainline
Wine-Staging 8.2 Brings Support For Native ODBC Drivers Plus Fixes A 15 Year Old Bug
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions
Linux Kernel Networking Driver Development Impacted By Russian Sanctions
TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware
Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates
GNOME 44 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Last Minute Changes
Linux 6.2.4 & 6.1.17 Released To Fix An Easy-To-Trigger Kernel Oops
Linux 6.4 Slated To Start Removing Old, Unused & Unmaintained PCMCIA Drivers