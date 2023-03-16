Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
The First Bits Of Wine's Wayland Driver Were Merged
The Wine Wayland driver is hoping to be possibly upstreamed in full this year while last month saw the initial merge request that stubbed out the new driver and added other early parts to this "winewayland.drv" implementation.
It's that merge request, "winewayland.drv: part 1: Introduce the Wayland driver", that as of today is now in Wine Git. A "second part" of this Wine Wayland code is currently being worked on to report more monitor information and the "GetCurrentDisplaySettings" handling.
This part one code will be found in the Wine 8.4 bi-weekly development release expected tomorrow. Hopefully by the Wine 9.0 stable release early next year we'll have native Wayland support all ready for Wine desktop users and gamers.