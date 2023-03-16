The First Bits Of Wine's Wayland Driver Were Merged

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 16 March 2023
The first code has landed into Wine Git as part of the multi-year effort creating a Wayland driver for Wine so that the Windows games/applications running via Wine can enjoy native Wayland support. This isn't yet usable for end-users/gamers but is the early implementation with more parts to follow.

The Wine Wayland driver is hoping to be possibly upstreamed in full this year while last month saw the initial merge request that stubbed out the new driver and added other early parts to this "winewayland.drv" implementation.

Wine Wayland commits land


It's that merge request, "winewayland.drv: part 1: Introduce the Wayland driver", that as of today is now in Wine Git. A "second part" of this Wine Wayland code is currently being worked on to report more monitor information and the "GetCurrentDisplaySettings" handling.

This part one code will be found in the Wine 8.4 bi-weekly development release expected tomorrow. Hopefully by the Wine 9.0 stable release early next year we'll have native Wayland support all ready for Wine desktop users and gamers.
