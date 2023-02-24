Wine Wayland Driver Takes Another Step Closer To Mainline

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 24 February 2023 at 10:45 AM EST. 20 Comments
WINE
The merge request for landing the first of "many" parts of the Wayland driver for Wine was opened this morning. This is part of the effort of allowing Windows games/applications running under Wine to operate natively on Wayland rather than having to go through XWayland.

The past few years has seen a lot of work enabling a Wine Wayland driver led by Alexandros Frantzis at Collabora with more functionality working over time. The Wine Wayland driver is hoping to go for mainline Wine this year and the first stepping stone was the merge request opened this morning.


Frantzis commented in the merge request:
"This is the first of (many) parts in the upstreaming of the Wayland driver for Wine. Since the amount of code and commits is large, my approach is to upstream the driver in multiple parts in a serial fashion, with each part being a cohesive (to the degree possible) set of not too many commits. When each part is reviewed and merged, I will move on to proposing the next part. My main goal with this approach is to make reviewing easier and more focused. If you have other ideas about how to improve this process for the reviewers, please let me know.

A lot of pieces need to fall into place before the driver becomes even remotely functional, so, some MRs (especially the initial ones) will be a bit more preparatory in nature."

The first MR introduces the Wayland driver PE and Unixlib components along with some of the basic code.


Alexandros Frantzis has been working on this Wine Wayland driver for a while to avoid Wine having to use XWayland/X11 as is needed currently on Linux.


While it will likely still be a while before this Wayland driver becomes usable for a native Windows applications/games on Wayland experience with the Linux desktop, it's good to see progress being made toward upstreaming.
20 Comments
Related News
Wine-Staging 8.2 Brings Support For Native ODBC Drivers Plus Fixes A 15 Year Old Bug
Wine 8.2 Released With More Improvements For Running Windows Apps/Games On Linux
Hangover 0.8.1 Released To Run Some x86 Windows Apps On ARM64 Linux
CrossOver 22.1 Released With Updated VKD3D 1.5, More Gaming Improvements
Hangover Project Restarted To Run Windows 32-bit/64-bit Apps On ARM64/PPC64 & More
Wine 8.1 Released - Now Exposed As "Windows 10" For New Prefixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Publishes Blazing Fast AVX-512 Sorting Library, Numpy Switching To It For 10~17x Faster Sorts
Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
Linux's SystemV Filesystem Support Being Orphaned
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Enters Its Soft Freeze
AMD Has Many New CPU/GPU Features Ready For Linux 6.3
Fedora Planning Ahead For The Next 5 Years
The Best Linux 6.2 Features From Intel Arc Graphics To Better Performance For Older PCs