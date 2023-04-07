Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
System76 Making COSMIC Improvements To Their Launcher, Better Performance
System76 shared an update today on the COSMIC desktop environment and their first update for this spring season. It was noted that the System76 design team isn't yet dog-feeding COSMIC on a daily basis but "it's close to being ready" for the design team to use as a daily driver.
Recently the COSMIC developers have been working to bring a more finished look and feel to the COSMIC launcher. Here's the latest COSMIC launcher appearance from System76:
COSMIC is also better respecting panel preferences with respect to full-screen or maximizing of windows, active hints and configurable window gaps are now working with the COSMIC tiling model, COSMIC-Time has been published as a new simple animation API, and there has been a lot of performance work done to this Rust-based desktop environment. RAM usage of COSMIC's text editor has been halved, start-up times are faster. and there is more efficient XWayland usage.
More details on the COSMIC desktop environment work being done by System76 can be found via their blog.