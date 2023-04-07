System76 Making COSMIC Improvements To Their Launcher, Better Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 7 April 2023 at 09:50 AM EDT.
In addition to working on their in-house Linux laptop prototype and other hardware endeavors, System76 continues being quite busy working on their COSMIC desktop environment to be used by their Pop!_OS Linux distribution.

System76 shared an update today on the COSMIC desktop environment and their first update for this spring season. It was noted that the System76 design team isn't yet dog-feeding COSMIC on a daily basis but "it's close to being ready" for the design team to use as a daily driver.

Recently the COSMIC developers have been working to bring a more finished look and feel to the COSMIC launcher. Here's the latest COSMIC launcher appearance from System76:

COSMIC Launcher


COSMIC is also better respecting panel preferences with respect to full-screen or maximizing of windows, active hints and configurable window gaps are now working with the COSMIC tiling model, COSMIC-Time has been published as a new simple animation API, and there has been a lot of performance work done to this Rust-based desktop environment. RAM usage of COSMIC's text editor has been halved, start-up times are faster. and there is more efficient XWayland usage.

More details on the COSMIC desktop environment work being done by System76 can be found via their blog.
2 Comments
