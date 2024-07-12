Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
System76 began their latest status update by nothing there are around 20 issues to be resolved before issuing the COSMIC alpha release. The hope remains that the COSMIC alpha version will be out before the end of July. Meanwhile some of the latest COSMIC changes include:
- Support for styling inactive windows differently than the rest with "inactive colors" attribute.
- COSMIC's Input Settings has seen completed support for customizable shortcuts.
- Super + Tab (or Alt + Tab) has been implemented for switching windows.
- COSMIC Display Settings now allows for enabling display mirroring.
- The panel overflow menu is being finished up for when there are too many apps/applets on a panel.
- Various fixes for gaming issues.
- Better performance for COSMIC Settings.
- Compositor multi-threading by having cosmic-comp use multiple threads that can be particularly helpful for high refresh rate displays and multi-monitor setups.
- Bug fixes for multi-GPU systems.
More details on these changes via the System76 blog.