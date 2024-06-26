Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
COSMIC Alpha Desktop Release Still Planned For Late July
In leading up to the COSMIC Alpha release that will hopefully be out at the end of next month, System76 today revealed the COSMIC branding with a new logo. In marking the COSMIC Alpha coming up, System76 is also offering a "COSMIC Freedom Sale" with various discounts across their Linux laptops and desktops as well as in-house Launch keyboard.
Here are some of the new COSMIC branding images shared by System76:
Those wanting to learn more about the new COSMIC branding and/or their COSMIC Freedom Sale on Linux hardware can learn more via the System76 blog. Here's to hoping the big alpha release indeed is ready for late July.