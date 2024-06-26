COSMIC Alpha Desktop Release Still Planned For Late July

System76 developers are still on track for releasing the alpha version of their Rust-written COSMIC desktop in late July.

In leading up to the COSMIC Alpha release that will hopefully be out at the end of next month, System76 today revealed the COSMIC branding with a new logo. In marking the COSMIC Alpha coming up, System76 is also offering a "COSMIC Freedom Sale" with various discounts across their Linux laptops and desktops as well as in-house Launch keyboard.

Here are some of the new COSMIC branding images shared by System76:

COSMIC branding by System76


COSMIC branding by System76


Those wanting to learn more about the new COSMIC branding and/or their COSMIC Freedom Sale on Linux hardware can learn more via the System76 blog. Here's to hoping the big alpha release indeed is ready for late July.
