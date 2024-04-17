System76's COSMIC Working On Drag & Drop, More Compositor Improvements
System76 software engineers continue working heavily on their COSMIC desktop that is Rust-written and to debut with their Pop!_OS 24.04 release later this year.
The developers are busy inching toward the COSMIC desktop's alpha release. Some of the items accomplished the past few weeks for COSMIC include:
- Theming support has been added for apps built with GTK3 / GTK4 as well as apps packaged in Flatpak.
- Custom icon themes have been implemented that work for both COSMIC and GTK applications.
- System76 continues working on a new app store for COSMIC with all the usual free "app store" features.
- COSMIC Settings have added a Keyboard Settings page, the device name is now editable, and other settings additions.
- On-Screen Displays (OSDs) have been added for brightness, volume, and airplane mode.
- The COSMIC compositor has seen fixes for XWayland and separately a number of NVIDIA fixes. The COSMIC compositor also now has more reliable screen capture, touchscreen improvements, touch-based drag/resize windows, and other enhancements.
- COSMIC applets can now be compiled as a multi-call binary for better performance and reduced disk uage.
- Drag and drop support across Iced, libcomisc, and COSMIC Files.
More details on the April enhancements to COSMIC via the System76 blog.
