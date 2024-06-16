Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
IceWM 3.6 Released With A Few New Features & Fixes
IceWM continues marching along as a lightweight X11 window manager known for its extensive customization support. IceWM 3.6 adds support for composing characters in the address bar with the X input method. IceWM 3.6 also allows to double-click the border to maximize just that side of the window. The third new feature is allowing a double-click to restore that side of the window, including for corners.
IceWM 3.6 also has a fix to ignore duplicate requests from GNOME to move or resize a window. There is also a fix to restore the moving of windows by dragging with the right button down.
Various other small changes and fixes round out the IceWM 3.6 release. Downloads of the IceWM 3.6 window manager via GitHub.