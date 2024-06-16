IceWM 3.6 Released With A Few New Features & Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 16 June 2024 at 09:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
DESKTOP
IceWM 3.6 is out today as the newest version of this lightweight X11 window manager.

IceWM continues marching along as a lightweight X11 window manager known for its extensive customization support. IceWM 3.6 adds support for composing characters in the address bar with the X input method. IceWM 3.6 also allows to double-click the border to maximize just that side of the window. The third new feature is allowing a double-click to restore that side of the window, including for corners.

IceWM 3.6 also has a fix to ignore duplicate requests from GNOME to move or resize a window. There is also a fix to restore the moving of windows by dragging with the right button down.

IceWM


Various other small changes and fixes round out the IceWM 3.6 release. Downloads of the IceWM 3.6 window manager via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Pop!_OS' COSMIC Desktop Finishing Up Work On App Store
System76's COSMIC Working On Drag & Drop, More Compositor Improvements
LXQt 2.0 Released For Qt6 Desktop Port, Greater Wayland Support
System76 Now Planning For COSMIC Desktop Alpha Release In Late May
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
SDDM 0.21 Display Manager Released With Better Wayland Support, Qt6 Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
AMD's Newest Open-Source Surprise: "Peano" - An LLVM Compiler For Ryzen AI NPUs
TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop
GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models
Firefox 127 With 32-bit x86 Linux Pretending To Be "x86_64" To Reduce Fingerprinting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Now Defaults To Btrfs Rather Than XFS
Redox OS With COSMIC Apps Is Looking Quite Nice
Ubuntu Talks Up A RISC-V Octa-Core Laptop