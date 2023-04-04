Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
System76 Teases Their "Virgo" In-House Manufactured Laptop
System76 CEO Carl Richell teased "Virgo" as their first in-house laptop effort.
Carl tweeted out:
“Virgo” is the code name for the laptop we’ll manufacture at our Denver factory. This is the LCD “A” panel milled from thin 6061 aluminum bar stock.
And he shared two pictures of their aluminum manufacturing for the Virgo prototype:
It will be very interesting to see what hardware they manage to fit inside the System76 Virgo and how their first in-house-manufactured laptop effort plays out.