System76 Teases Their "Virgo" In-House Manufactured Laptop

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 April 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT. 26 Comments
While for a number of years now System76 has manufactured their own Thelio desktop line of Linux PCs from their facility in Denver, Colorado (and their Launch Keyboard), they have long talked up ambitions for eventually manufacturing their own Linux laptops rather relying on other white-label manufacturers as they currently do. Today a first glimpse of their in-house laptop prototyping was shared,

System76 CEO Carl Richell teased "Virgo" as their first in-house laptop effort.

Carl tweeted out:
“Virgo” is the code name for the laptop we’ll manufacture at our Denver factory. This is the LCD “A” panel milled from thin 6061 aluminum bar stock.

And he shared two pictures of their aluminum manufacturing for the Virgo prototype:

system76 Virgo


system76 Virgo


It will be very interesting to see what hardware they manage to fit inside the System76 Virgo and how their first in-house-manufactured laptop effort plays out.
