System76 COSMIC Desktop Ironing Out Support For Themes, Application API
While KDE developers are busy working on Plasma 6, System76's software developers are busy working on their new Rust-based "COSMIC" desktop environment. System76 on Friday published a new blog post outlining their efforts in recent weeks.
System76 developers have been working on the theme handling and appearance of the COSMIC desktop. COSMIC will offer easy access for dark and light modes, accent colors, the application background color, various tints, and more.
The libcosmic widget library has added an Application API for automating the integration of COSMIC theme support, Wayland protocol handling, and other additions. System76 hopes that usage of the COSMIC Application API will lead to a nice and consistent experience across applications.
While COSMIC has been working on keyboard-based window tiling for a while, mouse-driven tiling is another recent feature addition.
Some other COSMIC accomplishments as we approach the end of summer include integrating the notification applets into the COSMIC DE, improved user permissions handling, and XWayland compatibility fixes.
More details on the latest System76 COSMIC improvements via this blog post.
