KDE Apps Now Support QOI Images, Plasma 6 Development Continues
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary to highlight all of the KDE software changes made for the week. Among the KDE highlights this week include:
- More first-party widgets and system tray icons are now always monochrome and symbolic regardless the thickness of the panel where they reside. Some of these icons include Trash, Folder, and Minimize All Widgets.
- Bluetooth-based Internet connections are now distinguished in the network panel via a new icon.
- The "Open" toolbar button for many QtWidgets-based KDE applications now has an arrow next to it for accessing recent documents.
- All KDE apps now support the QOI image format. QOI is the "Quite OK Image Format" for lossless image compression.
- Various bug and crash fixes.
More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.