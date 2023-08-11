KDE Apps Now Support QOI Images, Plasma 6 Development Continues

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 12 August 2023 at 05:19 AM EDT. 17 Comments
KDE
KDE developers continue to be quite busy working on Plasma 6 development and related enhancements to this popular open-source desktop environment.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary to highlight all of the KDE software changes made for the week. Among the KDE highlights this week include:

- More first-party widgets and system tray icons are now always monochrome and symbolic regardless the thickness of the panel where they reside. Some of these icons include Trash, Folder, and Minimize All Widgets.

- Bluetooth-based Internet connections are now distinguished in the network panel via a new icon.

- The "Open" toolbar button for many QtWidgets-based KDE applications now has an arrow next to it for accessing recent documents.

- All KDE apps now support the QOI image format. QOI is the "Quite OK Image Format" for lossless image compression.

- Various bug and crash fixes.

More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
17 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 6 Wayland Session: "It's Been Working Great!"
More KDE Plasma Wayland Fixes Land, Continued Improvements For Plasma 6
KDE Neon Experimental Lets You Run Plasma 6 With KF6 Apps Today
KDE Plasma 6 Development Progressing Well, Plasma 6 Beta Possible In A Few Months
KDE Plasma 6 Making Progress On Sound Themes, Lower Cursor Latency On Wayland
Some Of The Features You Will Find Removed With KDE Plasma 6
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Reviews The Bcachefs File-System Code
Linux Decides To Disable RNG On All AMD fTPMs
AMD "INCEPTION" CPU Vulnerability Disclosed
Google's BBRv3 TCP Congestion Control Showing Great Results, Will Be Upstreamed To Linux
Linux 6.6 To Finish Gutting Wireless USB & UWB
Intel Gets Hogwarts Legacy Running On Linux Driver By Pretending Not To Be Intel Graphics
FEX-Emu 2308 Continues Striving To Be "The Greatest x86/x86-64 Emulator On Linux"
Haiku OS Support Upstreamed Into GCC Compiler