Mesa's Rusticl OpenCL Implementation Can Outperform Radeon's ROCm Compute Stack

ROCm: 36108

Rusticl: 37423



I should start optimizing stuff before @AMD closes the gap... pic.twitter.com/RPp0hGvGtm — 🐧🦀karolherbst🦀🐧 (@karolherbst) October 14, 2022



For at least LuxMark and the RX 6700 XT, Rusticl can already outperform ROCm as shown by Red Hat's Karol Herbst.

Rusticl is off to a very exciting start and will be very interesting to see what performance optimizations and new features come about over the weeks/months ahead. Mesa 22.3 is going into its feature freeze in early November for releasing several weeks after that, so there's still some time for getting more optimizations into this inaugural release with Rusticl.