Rusticl Can Run Atop Zink Gallium3D Atop Intel's ANV Vulkan Driver

7 October 2022
Red Hat's Karol Herbst has managed to get his Rust-based OpenCL implementation "Rusticl" running atop the Zink Gallium3D driver that in turn runs atop Vulkan drivers.

Long story short, Rusticl-on-Zink allows for this OpenCL implementation to run atop Vulkan drivers rather than necessarily running on Gallium3D hardware drivers. Zink is focused on implementing OpenGL-on-Vulkan but with Zink being a Gallium3D driver itself, Karol Herbst is leveraging Zink for ultimately getting this OpenCL implementation on Vulkan. This isn't the first time a project has worked to implement OpenCL over Vulkan but the first time it's being done in the context of Mesa.

Karol Herbst from XDC 2022 this week tweeted out the milestone of Rusticl on Zink atop Intel's "ANV" Vulkan driver. Zink can already run on Intel's "Iris" Gallium3D driver so it will be interesting to see how in comparison the Rusticl-Zink performance performs.


This could prove useful for cases like the Imagination PowerVR Rogue Vulkan driver within Mesa that has been focusing just on Vulkan knowing that Zink is viable for providing OpenGL. In situations like this they may also be able to get OpenCL for "free" thanks to Zink.

This week at XDC 2022, Karol presented on Rusticl's progress along with possible future TODO items, including possible Khronos SYCL support.
